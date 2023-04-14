Kremlin opponent defiant in statement during treason trial

Jailed Kremlin opponent Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr. is likening judicial proceedings against him to the sham Stalin-era and later proceedings that condemned his countrymen to prison or death sentences. He told a court Monday he’s proud of his public statements and behavior for which he’s facing charges of treason and spreading false information about the Russian military in Ukraine. Kara-Murza, a journalist and a prominent government opponent who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago. Speaking to a Moscow court, he said the level of opaqueness about the charges against him surpassed the trials of Soviet dissidents in the 1960s and 1970s.

