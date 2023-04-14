Indiana plastics fire raises worries about health dangers

Experts say a fire at a plastics business in Indiana raises numerous health concerns. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says asbestos was found in debris from the fire, which was contained Friday although crews continued dousing hot spots. Prolonged exposure to asbestos can cause lung disease and cancer. Experts say disturbances such as wall collapses can kick up dust containing asbestos, which could be carried skyward in smoke plumes. Other contaminants from burning plastic can include volatile organic compounds, soot and dioxins. Scientists say local residents should avoid the area as much as possible in the short term and follow agency testing for pollutants in air, water and soil.

