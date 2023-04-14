Grand jury indicts Alaska illustrator on threat charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Alaska children’s book illustrator on charges of terroristic threatening after authorities said he posted around the capital city transphobic notes that referenced shooting children. Thursday’s indictment against Mitchell Thomas Watley was announced by the state Department of Law on Friday. Watley is scheduled for arraignment on April 25. A phone message seeking comment was left for Watley’s attorney. Watley is accused of leaving notes at public locations around Juneau with an image of an assault rifle, the colors of the transgender flag and the text “Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children.”

