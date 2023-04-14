Criticized over response to war, Swiss offer $2B for Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland says it will spend about $2 billion to help Ukraine with humanitarian and development assistance over the next six years, ponying up financial aid for Ukraine as Western critics press Bern to do more to help it defend itself against Russian invaders and squeeze Russian interests. The Swiss government confirmed Friday comments from Washington this week by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that the Swiss government will provide 1.8 billion Swiss francs (about $2 billion) through 2028 — adding 1.5 billion on top of 300 million already set aside for this year and next.

