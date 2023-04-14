China says conducted mid-course missile interception test

BEIJING (AP) — China says it carried out a successful ground-based mid-course missile interception test. The Defense Ministry says the operation was carried out late Friday night and achieved “the desired test objective.” It says the test was “defensive in nature and not targeted against any country.” It said the test was conducted within Chinese territory but gave no other details. Such systems consisting of radar and ground-based interceptor missiles aim to bring down ballistic missiles, including ICBMs carrying nuclear or other warheads, while they are flying in space in midcourse on the way to their targets. For the U.S. military, it forms a major component of missile defense and has been undergoing additional testing in response to North Korea’s increasing missile tests.

