Brazil judge orders police to question Bolsonaro on uprising
SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the country’s federal police to take testimony from former President Jair Bolsonaro as part of the investigation into the Jan. 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital. The order issued Friday gives the federal police 10 days to question Bolsonaro. It came on a request from the Prosecutor General’s Office. Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters trashed the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and Congress one week into President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third term in office. Lula had narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in an October runoff election.