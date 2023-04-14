3 killed in Texas freeway shootings tied to biker gangs
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed and another hurt in separate freeway shootings near and north of Houston involving motorcyclists connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs. Authorities say the first shooting took place at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 45 in the Houston suburb of Spring. A 32-year-old man riding a motorcycle was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died. Another shooting involving motorcyclists took place later Friday on I-45 about 50 miles north of the first shooting, in Huntsville, Texas. Two men were killed and another was injured in that shooting. Authorities say the shootings are connected.