Women’s tennis tour ends Peng Shuai-inspired China boycott

The women’s professional tennis tour will return to China later this year, ending a boycott instituted in late 2021 over concerns about the safety of former player Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official there of sexual assault. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press that China never delivered what he initially sought — a chance for someone from the tour to meet with Peng, and a full and transparent investigation into the Grand Slam doubles champion’s accusations. He said people close to Peng have made assurances that she is safe.

