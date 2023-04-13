Skip to Content
The Santa Barbara Bowl is set for a full season of classic and cutting edge performances

The Chemical Brothers kick off the season at the Santa Barbara Bowl Sunday.
The Chemical Brothers kick off the season at the Santa Barbara Bowl Sunday.

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. - The landmark Santa Barbara Bowl kicks off its season Sunday and the lineup is a variety pack of performances on the road this year.

They include many bands coming off of major market venues to play in the 5000 seat amphitheater nestled in the Santa Barbara foothills off Milpas Street.

The season begins with The Chemical Brothers Sunday, a group that will be performing at the Coachella Festival on two different weekends coming up and has veered off to stop in Santa Barbara.

The schedule will also feature James Taylor, the Lumineers, and standup comedy from Tevor Noah.

Country music sensation and part time local resident Brad Paisley will also do a benefit show for the Unity Shoppe.

