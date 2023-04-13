Survivors of fatal abduction talk grisly captivity in Mexico

One of the two survivors of a deadly abduction last month in Mexico says she watched the video of the drug cartel shootout that killed two of her close friends from one of her kidnappers’ phones. “I just started crying,” Latavia McGee says of her reaction to the video. “I was like, ‘I’m never going home.’” The interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper reveals grisly details of McGee’s and Eric Williams’ days held captive in a remote region of the Gulf Coast. At one point the two friends say the cartel tried to make them have sex. Williams, who had been shot in the left leg, says someone stitched his wound on a two-by-four.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.