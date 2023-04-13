Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
Published 8:00 pm

Student artists display work at Allan Hancock College

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- This gallery is set up to help student-artists share their work with family, friends and the community.

Drawings, paintings, digital media, 3D work and photography are on display at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Allan Hancock College.

College staff say this art show celebrates the diverse talents of fine art students.

“For anyone that wants to come take a class or it can be such a beneficial activity, whether it's that like de-stress there on the weekends or just this this talent that you want to create something. So we have a lot of different kinds of students that come here to take classes in the arts," said Allan Hancock Fine Arts Instructor Laura-Susan Thomas.

The art show is open to the pubilc through May 12th.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content