President Joe Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’

DUBLIN (AP) — After a whirlwind Irish countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy. Biden will address the Irish parliament and meet with the country’s leaders on Thursday, with Ukraine high on the agenda. In his first stop of the day, Biden met with President Michael D. Higgins at the president’s grand Dublin residence. The two octogenarian leaders clasped hands and laughed together as they walked the red carpet inside, where Biden signed the guest book with a writerly missive for Ireland’s poet-president: “As the Irish saying goes, your feet will bring you where your heart is. It’s an honor to return.”

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, COLLEEN LONG and DAVID KEYTON Associated Press

