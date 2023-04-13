Official: Russia may discuss swap involving WSJ reporter

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat says Moscow may be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after a court delivers its verdict. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state news agency Tass on Thursday that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes. However, he emphasized that Moscow would only negotiate a possible swap after a court delivers its verdict in the espionage case against Gershkovich. Russian authorities arrested the 31-year-old American on March 29. Both the U.S. government and Wall Street Journal have vehemently denied Russia’s accusation that Gershkovich is a spy.

