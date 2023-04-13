Germany appeals for reducing tension over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s government has appealed for efforts to reduce tension over Taiwan as the German foreign minister flew to China for official talks. Annalena Baerbock’s visit follows days of Chinese military exercises near the self-ruled island democracy Beijing claims is part of its territory. Her ministry said Baerbock would discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, human rights and other issues when she meets with Chinese officials. China’s ruling Communist Party sent warships and fighter planes near Taiwan last weekend in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House Speaker and the island’s president. Baerbock’s ministry warned “threatening military gestures” raised the risk of confrontations. It appealed for a “de-escalation in the strait of Taiwan.”

