Ex-Haiti senator’s driver detained in president’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti say the driver of a former Haitian senator has been detained for questioning in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise. The National Police said on the agency’s website that Mozart Prevot was detained Tuesday by officers who also searched his residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, where they found a 9mm pistol and ammunition. Prevot has not been charged. Prevot was the driver of former Haitian Sen. John Joel Joseph, who is currently facing charges in the United States related to the 2021 assassination.

