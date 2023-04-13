Drought will cause crop failures in Spain, farmers warn

MADRID (AP) — The main Spanish farmers’ association says drought now affects 60% of the Spanish countryside and is causing “irreversible losses” to more than 3.5 million hectares of crops. the Coordinator of Farmers’ and Ranchers’ Organizations said in a report issued on Thursday that wheat and barley are expected to fail or be badly affected in major growing regions. Olives and nuts also are suffering due to Spain’s long-term drought, which is affecting farmers’ ability to irrigate corn, sunflowers, rice and cotton, too. Reservoirs in Andalusia, Spain’s most important food-exporting region, have water levels at 30% of capacity. The regional capital, Seville, may face drinking water restrictions by the summer if not enough rain falls.

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

