Court rejects Oklahoma inmate’s claim father killed woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court has rejected a death row inmate’s claim that his father was the actual killer of a University of Oklahoma dance student in 1996. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision on Thursday paves the way for Anthony Sanchez to be executed in September. Attorneys for Sanchez say Sanchez’s late father, Thomas Sanchez, was the actual killer. Thomas Sanchez died last year. A former girlfriend of Thomas Sanchez has said he confessed to killing 21-year-old Juli Busken, but that she was too afraid to come forward. But the court determined the allegations were hearsay and not enough to overcome “compelling evidence” of Anthony Sanchez’s guilt. Sanchez’s attorney has not commented on the ruling.

