China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s local maritime authorities have issued a warning for possible rocket debris in waters northeast of Taiwan, saying ships would be banned from entering the area on April 16. Southern Fujian province’s Maritime Safety Administration said that vessels would be prohibited from entering the waters from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day, according to a press release on Thursday. The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit last week to the U.S., where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island.

