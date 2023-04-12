Skip to Content
cnn-us-politics
By
Published 3:27 am

Trump asks to delay sexual assault trial following historic indictment

<i>Alec Tabak for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images</i><br/>Former President Donald Trump Trump wants to delay the battery and defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll - pictured here outside the New York Supreme Court in 2020.
TNS
Alec Tabak for New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump Trump wants to delay the battery and defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll - pictured here outside the New York Supreme Court in 2020.

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a judge to delay the start of a sexual assault and defamation trial for one month to allow a “cooling off” period following the historic indictment charging Trump with falsifying business records.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Trump, asked the judge overseeing the battery and defamation lawsuit brought by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll to delay the trial until the end of May. The trial is scheduled to start on April 25.

Tacopina said the pool of potential jurors will have the criminal charges “top of mind” when they are called due to intense media coverage and that could taint the jury pool. Trump was charged with falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public about a past affair days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“To be sure, President Trump is a persistent subject of media coverage. But the present situation is unique because, as stated above, the recent coverage pertains to alleged sexual misconduct, the same issue at the heart of this litigation,” Tacopina said in his letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels. He has also denied sexually assaulting Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She first sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied the rape, said “she’s not my type” and alleged she made the claim to boost sales of her book.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: cnn-us-politics
cnn us politics
KEYT
national
politics
Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content