Teacher’s pest: NYC hires former educator to slaughter rats

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams has named a former school teacher as the city’s “rat czar,” tasked with leading the battle against the clawed vermin. Adams announced Wednesday that he picked Kathleen Corradi, a former school teacher, from among scores of applicants. The mayor expects her to be merciless against the rats. Some experts say there could be a few million rats in the city, many lurking in subway tunnels or finding cover in parks and empty lots. Rats have long bedeviled New York City, where they rank as a major public concern in addition to crime, homelessness and exorbitant rents.

