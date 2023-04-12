Teacher shot by 6-year-old honored by Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded in her first-grade classroom by a 6-year-old student has been honored by the state Senate for her “heroic actions” in hustling students out of the classroom despite having life-threatening injuries. Zwerner stood with her twin sister, brother and mother in the Senate chamber Wednesday as she was given a framed resolution commending her for her devotion to the safety of her students. Police have said that after the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Zwerner ushered her students to safety and was the last to leave the classroom. She collapsed in a school office and spent two weeks in the hospital. No one else was hurt.

