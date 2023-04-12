Syria and Tunisia restore diplomatic ties after a decade

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say that Damascus will reopen its embassy in Tunisia after the North African country announced the appointment of a new ambassador to Syria. Tunisia has become the latest Arab state to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria, after cutting off relations a decade ago. The move by Tunisian President Kais Saied to appoint a new ambassador was immediately approved and reciprocated by the Syrian government, a joint statement from the two countries’ foreign ministries read. The announcement is the latest step in a regional trend of rapprochement with the war-torn country, which has picked up pace since the massive February earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.