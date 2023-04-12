Nebraska lawmakers taking up debate on abortion restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers plan to begin debate on a bill that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. That generally occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy. But the effort to effectively ban abortions in the Republican-controlled state remains in question because a co-signer has introduced an amendment to extend the proposal to 12 weeks. That signals that a ban set very early in pregnancy could face pushback. Nebraska anti-abortion advocates have watched in frustration as other GOP-controlled states have moved quickly to restrict abortion access since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

