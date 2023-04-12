Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior

CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan researchers say they have found the wreckage of two ships that disappeared into Lake Superior in 1914 and hope the discovery will lead to a third vessel that sank at the same time. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discoveries this month. The steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson across Lake Superior when they sank on Nov. 18, 1914. All 28 people aboard were killed. The researchers found the wreck of the Curtis during the summer of 2021 and the Marvin a year later within a few miles of the first site.

