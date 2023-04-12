Marine layer lingers in the morning, cooling trend continues

Happy Wednesday! Marine layer continues throughout the region, mostly impacting the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. It is important to drive within distance and use those low beam lights.

An inside slider trough is the reason why we have the marine layer is deepening in the region. It will slightly clear up by 11 a.m., but we will see a mostly cloudy day throughout our region. The fog will linger around in the afternoon, and will return in the evening and overnight.

There is a High Surf Advisory in effect for the Central Coast beaches. You can see the large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet. This causes an increased risk of drowning, it is recommended to stay out of the water. The advisory begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and expires at 8 p.m. Thursday.

A cooling trend will continue on Thursday, with some patches of fog in parts of the region. A return to high pressure will bring a warming and drying trend to the area Friday into the weekend, with marine influence likely continuing in our area.