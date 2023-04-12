Japan park where Babe Ruth played subject of climate battle

TOKYO (AP) — A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished. It’s part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists. Ruth played in 1934 at the Meiji Jingu stadium on a barnstorming tour with other American stars that included Lou Gehrig, Lefty Gomez, and Jimmie Foxx. Ruth homered several times before 60,000 fans in games at the stadium. Only three other major ballparks remain where Ruth played: Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Koshien Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Wrigley and Fenway have been renovated, but plans to save Meiji Jingu have been dismissed by developers and politicians.

