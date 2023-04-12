German government rejects new call to delay nuclear shutdown

BONN, Germany (AP) — The German government has dismissed calls for a last-minute delay in shutting down the country’s last three nuclear power plants this weekend. Opposition politicians and even some members of the Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing alliance have demanded a reprieve for the reactors. They argue that switching off the nuclear plants now requires Germany to keep operating fossil fuel plants that contribute to climate change. But Scholz’s spokesperson said Wednesday that completing the nuclear phase-out on Saturday “is a done deal.” The plants originally were scheduled to shut down on Dec. 31, 2022. Scholz ordered a postponement last year amid concerns that Germany might face an energy shortage due to the war in Ukraine.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.