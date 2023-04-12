Skip to Content
Federal program offers new parenting service in Santa Barbara County

COMMUNIFY

Santa Barbara, Calif. - As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a local organization is brining awareness to a new parenting program.

Head Start just just implemented the parenting program throughout Santa Barbara County.

The program addresses a whole-family approach.

The director of Head Start along with the certified manager of the parenting program will share more on how their new services will impact the community.

Head Start offers a variety of child services including: Center-based, childcare for working families, preschool program, using the Creative Curriculum® for Preschool that is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that promotes exploration and discovery as a way of learning, enabling children to develop confidence, creativity and lifelong critical thinking skills.

Head Start also works with school districts to create a smooth transition to kindergarten.

Head Start is a Federal program promoting school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti

