4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say four people have been wounded in a shooting at a park during a memorial in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Police tell The Journal Gazette that the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park. One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor 19-year-old Tyreece Vachon, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex in Fort Wayne.

By The Associated Press

