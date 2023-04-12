14-year-old fatally shot, 5 wounded at North Carolina home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting during a gathering at a home. WRAL reports that the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says the five who were wounded were stable and being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital. Goldsboro police are investigating what led to the shooting with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. No further information was immediately released.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.