UN to review presence in Afghanistan following Taliban ban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations says it’s reviewing its presence in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred Afghan women from working for the world organization — a veiled suggestion that the U.N. could move to suspend its mission and operations in the embattled country. Tuesday’s announcement comes after the Taliban last week took a step further in restrictive measures on women and barred Afghan women from working with the U.N. mission. It was the latest in sweeping restrictions imposed by the Taliban since they seized power in Afghanistan. The U.N. statement says its chief of mission, Roza Otunbayeva, has “initiated an operational review period” of the U.N. in Afghanistan until May 5.

