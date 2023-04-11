State media says Iran president replacing 2 Cabinet members

DUBAI United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media says Iran President Ebrahaim Raisi has announced a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing the minister of agriculture and the head of the planning and budget office. The country’s dire economic conditions, including inflation of nearly 50%, have contributed to widespread anger at the government. Retirees and teachers have held scattered protests in recent months. Iran’s currency, the rial, is at a low of 510,000 to the dollar as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal shake the economy. The rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar when the country signed the nuclear accord with world powers. The agreement lifted international sanctions in return for strict limits on, and surveillance of, its nuclear activities.

