Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new report concludes that the University of Minnesota should hire more Native American faculty, offer students more financial support and give back land to atone for its historic mistreatment of the state’s tribes. Totaling more than 500 pages, the report released Tuesday is the result of a collaborative effort between the council and the university called the TRUTH Project, which stands for Towards Recognition and University-Tribal Healing. The effort has received funding from the Mellon Foundation. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the university thanked researchers in a statement for their “truth-telling,” saying that it “will benefit us all going forward.”

