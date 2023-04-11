Police in standoff with bank robbery suspect in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they are responding to an alleged bank robbery in which the suspect was barricaded inside with patrons and employees. Arlington Police said on Twitter that they received reports of an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood. Police said their preliminary information is that a suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. Police said they were working to resolve the incident. Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence outside the bank.

