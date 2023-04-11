Outcome Health leaders convicted on federal fraud charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have found three former leaders of a Chicago-based company guilty of multiple counts of fraud, following a 10-week federal trial that tracked Outcome Health’s rise and dramatic fall. The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that jurors found former CEO Rishi Shah guilty on 19 of 22 counts, co-founder, former president Shradha Agarwal guilty on 15 of 17 counts and former chief operating officer Brad Purdy guilty on 13 of 15 counts. Prosecutors alleged that the executives lied about how many doctors’ offices the ads they sold to pharmaceutical companies would appear in, allowing them to overcharge advertisers and use inflated revenue figures to secure loans and investors.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.