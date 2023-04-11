Louisiana state troopers involved in deadly Ronald Greene arrest plead not guilty

By Nick Valencia, CNN

The five Louisiana law enforcement officers charged in the May 2019 violent arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Tuesday.

The five defendants were all present in court with their respective attorneys, according to J. Michael Small, who is representing Kory York, one of the Louisiana State troopers involved in Greene’s arrest.

York is facing a charge of negligent homicide. The charges for the three other troopers and one Union Parish deputy range from malfeasance in office to obstruction of justice, according to a copy of the indictment provided to CNN by Union Parish District Attorney John Belton.

Speaking to CNN before the hearing, Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, said, “Justice delayed is not justice denied. Louisiana, right your wrongs!”

Greene, 49, died during the overnight hours of May 10, 2019, after police said he resisted arrest and struggled with officers. His family has said they were initially told Greene died in a car crash after a police chase.

Videos of the arrest — released by the Associated Press and then by state police in May 2021 — revealed graphic details of the violent struggle, showing officers kicking, punching and using a Taser on Greene before he died in their custody.

It took more than three years after Greene’s death, which one Louisiana State Police member described as “torture and murder,” for the officers to be indicted.

The next court hearing will be held May 12, during which the sufficiency to clarify the details in the indictment will be heard, according to Small.

The family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against the troopers involved in the incident and their superiors. The family is seeking damages for all medical and funeral expenses.

Troopers York and Dakota DeMoss were both shown in the arrest video, along with Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who died in a car crash in September 2020, according to the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

York initially received a 50-hour suspension for his role, according to state police. After serving his suspension, he returned to active duty pending the outcome of the review by federal and state authorities.

In May 2021, DeMoss was fired over an excessive force incident not involving Greene, according to a Louisiana state official with knowledge of the investigation.

Charles Racer, an attorney for DeMoss, told CNN he had “no comment” about the arraignment and referred all inquiries to the Louisiana State Police.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys for the other officers charged.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.