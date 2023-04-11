Skip to Content
Gators launch ‘Florida Victorious’ to revamp, streamline NIL

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is revamping and streamlining its fundraising collective. The move comes three months after the football program lost blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada over of a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million. Florida Victorious formally launched with hopes of raising money to fund NIL deals for student-athletes — and ultimately help the Gators get back to national prominence in football and men’s basketball. Florida was one of six Power Five programs to finish below .500 in both revenue-generating sports.

