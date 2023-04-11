Court in Pakistan-held Kashmir removes Imran Khan’s protégé

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top court in the Pakistani-administered section of Kashmir has removed the protégé of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and head of the local government from office. Reports say the territory’s premier, Tanveer Ilyas, was charged and convicted on Tuesday of insulting judges in public remarks. The development appeared to be a spillover of the political crisis roiling Pakistan, where the 70-year-old Khan — ousted in a no-confidence vote last April — has campaigned against his successor, Shahbaz Sharif. Khan has supported Ilyas, an outspoken business tycoon. The disputed Himalayan region is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

