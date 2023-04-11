14 dead in 3 days of tribal violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — Activists say bloodshed in Sudan’s long-troubled Darfur region has left at least 14 people dead over the last three days. A local activist said clashes erupted Sunday in West Darfur province after Arab gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in the remote town of Fur Baranga. The killing sparked a series of reprisal attacks between Arabic and African tribal groups and looting, according to the spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur. The violence continued Tuesday and the death toll was likely to rise.

