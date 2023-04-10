US House speaker attends rally in New Mexico swing district

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attended a rally in southern New Mexico on Monday for former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell as the GOP tries to flip a congressional swing seat back to GOP control in 2024. Herrell lost her 2022 reelection bid to Democratic Congressman Gabe Vasquez in the majority-Hispanic district along the U.S. border with Mexico. The state’s Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces was the backdrop for Herrell’s announcement that she will seek the Republican nomination again. Republicans have nominated Herrell on three previous occasions. The GOP is challenging the new outline of the 2nd District in proceedings before the state Supreme Court.

