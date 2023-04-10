Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata reflects on her year as she gets set for her final dance 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2022 Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata says she has enjoyed the honor and opportunities to the fullest.



After all the duties surrounding Old Spanish Days prior to and during Fiesta last August, she has continued to embrace the prestigious position in many ways.



The title has allowed her to go with a special donation to Spain to see world-class performances and take personalized instruction.



Recently during a Thursday block party event downtown, she was back at it, performing on State Street in front of a large group alone and with the Junior Spirit Layla Gocong.



This weekend, the final dance will take place for Mata. It will be on stage at the Lobero Theatre as part of the competition to pick the 2023 Spirit and Junior Spirit. The event will have over 600 people in the audience. (It will also be streaming on Newschannel 3-12 at www.keyt.com )

Mata attends Santa Barbara City College and plans to pursue her passion for dance and her love of the sciences in Biology.

