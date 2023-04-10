North Korean leader vows ‘offensive’ nuclear expansion

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in “practical and offensive” ways. State media said Tuesday he made the remarks while meeting with military officials to discuss war preparations in the face of their rivals’ “frantic” military exercises. Both North Korea’s weapons tests and U.S. military drills with South Korea have intensified recently. The commission discussed strengthening North Korea’s defense capacities and perfecting its war preparations. The U.S. and South Korean militaries conducted field exercises last month and naval and air force drills involving an aircraft carrier and U.S. bombers. KCNA claimed the drills simulated all-out war against North Korea. The United States and South Korea say their exercises are defensive.

