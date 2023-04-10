No April Fool: Retired Iowa mechanic wins $40M lotto jackpot

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — At first, the winner of a $40 million jackpot says he couldn’t believe he won the lottery on April Fools’ Day. Earl Lape, a 61-year-old retired mechanic from Dubuque, Iowa, said he thought it was a joke. He believed it only after confirming his winning Lotto America ticket with a convenience store clerk. Claiming his winnings Monday, Lape said: “I laughed. I thought it was April Fools’.” He opted to take his winnings in cash: a cool $21.28 million. The $40 million prize winnings would’ve been paid over 29 years. Lape said he’ll use the money to help his family, and will make donations to benefit children with medical issues.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.