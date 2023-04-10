Leaked US intel: Russia operatives claimed new ties with UAE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leaked document suggests U.S. spies caught Russian intelligence officers boasting that they had convinced the oil-rich United Arab Emirates “to work together against US and UK intelligence agencies.” The purported document was posted online as part of a major U.S. intelligence breach. U.S. officials have declined to comment on the document, which had top-secret markings and was viewed by The Associated Press. The Emirati government dismissed the allegations that the UAE had deepened ties with Russia as “categorically false.” But the allegation comes at a time of growing U.S. concerns about companies in the UAE helping Russia thwart international sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, ELLEN KNICKMEYER AND JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

