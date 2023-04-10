Hundreds flee from wildfire in South Korean seaside city

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of people have been forced to flee as a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in a South Korean coastal city. It took eight hours and nearly 3,000 firefighters to put out the blaze that started Tuesday morning on a mountain in the central part of the eastern coastal city. Around 70 homes and other buildings were destroyed and more than 550 residents evacuated. Officials say the fire in Gangneung was slowed by afternoon rain. They say it was likely sparked by a tree that fell over a powerline after being snapped by strong winds. There are no immediate reports of deaths. At least one resident and two firefighters sustained second-degree burns.

