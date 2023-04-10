Greece: Top judge quits in legal dispute over elections

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A vice president at Greece’s Supreme Court has resigned in a legal dispute over an attempt by the government to ban a far-right political party from participating in next month’s general election. Judge Christos Tzanerikos, one of 10 serving vice presidents at the court, tendered his resignation after the government introduced draft legislation to parliament aimed at barring the Greeks Party from the May 21 election. Participation of the Greeks Party could have a significant impact on the election, narrowing coalition options, with opinion polls showing that no outright winner is expected.

