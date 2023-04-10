Consign for a Cause: Local business gets creative helping nonprofits in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local business is getting creative in order to help nonprofits in Santa Barbara.

Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House is launching a program called Consign for a Cause.

The program offers a new venue for non-profits to raise money.

Located at La Cumbre Plaza, managers at Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignments & Auction House say it's the largest consignment store in the tri-counties.

“The idea of Consign for a Cause is to let us help nonprofits, schools, or community groups in this very unique way, not to mention cool setting,” said owner Glenn Novack.

Novack has been looking for a way to expand the brand he created with his 1,000 sq. ft. consignments store on Hollister two years ago.

“Getting in on the ground floor opportunity,” he said, “at the iconic Sears Department Store, allowed me to create a furniture gallery for the beautiful larger pieces I’m always finding. They’re so fabulous.”

Novack believes this Consign for a Cause will match up those wanting to downsize with the many nonprofits in need of support.

Louis John Boutique is the store inside the store with big name fashion finds for men and women.

Here's how it works: Nonprofits apply to partner with MMDC&A on Miss Daisy's website: https://consignmentsbymmd.com/pages/inquiry.

Then, they reach out to their supporters about the Consign for a Cause program, letting them know if they have home furnishings or other divine finds they’d like to donate to a cause, it will be put under the nonprofits name.

Nonprofits can then promote items that are on sale whose proceeds benefit the selected non-profit.

Approved items in this program are picked up for free, one of Novack’s many gifts to the non-profits in Consign for a Cause.

Once sold, the donor will receive a thank you letter and tax-deductible donation receipt for the total of their donation from the nonprofit organization.

Novack believes this could be a reliable income stream for the nonprofit.

“Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House is an exciting new space for non-profits to have mixers and special fundraising events after hours. There’s even a full kitchen that can accommodate catering – everything needed for a well-planned event is there,” noted General Manager Rashonne Carruthers.

“This is a new experience for patrons, and I’m hoping they will want to be part of our non-traditional approach to sharing the wealth,” said Novack.

There’s no charge to use the space for nonprofits.

The simple steps are on the website: https://consignmentsbymmd.com/pages/consign-for-a-cause.

If your favorite charity isn’t on the list, you can suggest adding it.

Novack is considered an accomplished performer and passionate about helping the local Non-profits.

He envisioned Consign for a Cause to help local charities raise funds differently.

He began by making room for a small stage in the store.

“Nestled in with the various seating arrangements using sofas, chairs, and tables, the area also happens to be a great stand-in or should I say, sit-in for theatre seats,” Novack smiled.

He’s a singer and has a jazz band called Society Jazz.

So while shopping, you could experience live entertainment.

Beyond non-profits, civic organizations, school PTAs, local Meet-Up groups with an interest in bargain hunting could use the space for member mixers.

Novack hopes to have live music nights with local musicians, and hold fashion shows from the MMD treasure chest of clothing, hats, purses, and jewelry.

Novack hopes visitors will make Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House a destination next time they're going to La Cumbre Plaza.

The 16,000 square foot space is filled with distinctive design and décor items making it into a treasure hunt of sorts.

"It’s a store full of fun inventory," said Novack.

"It creates the thrill of finding new treasures for the return customers," said Novack.

"Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House is your chauffeured ride to a successful fundraising event or new revenue stream when you Consign for a Cause," said Novack.

Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House and Louis John Boutique is located at 3845 State Street in the old Sears store in Santa Barbara.

For more information you can send an email at: info@movingmissdaisy.com or log onto: https://consignmentsbymmd.com/pages/consign-for-a-cause.