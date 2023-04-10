Skip to Content
2 children killed in latest NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive blaze

KEYT

NEW YORK (AP) — An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire in New York City that killed two children. Monday’s blaze in Astoria, Queens marks the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city. FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens says it took his firefighters only three minutes to arrive at the two-family home but they were met with heavy fire. A father and his six children were in a second-floor apartment at the time of the fire. The father and three of the surviving children escaped by jumping out of a window.

The Associated Press

