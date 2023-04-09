Saudi officials visit Yemen’s capital for talks with rebels

CAIRO (AP) — Saudi officials are in Yemen’s capital for talks with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, part of international efforts to find a negotiated settlement to Yemen’s nine-year war. The Houthi-run SABA news agency says Saudi officials have met with the Houthis’ top political official. It says an Omani delegation in Sanaa joined the talks. Yemeni and Saudi officials say the talks in Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reached a draft agreement to revive a cease-fire deal that expired in October. They want to relaunch Yemeni political talks after months of Oman-brokered negotiations.

