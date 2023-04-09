3 unions representing about 9,000 Rutgers University faculty and staff to begin historic strike over contract negotiations

By Kristina Sgueglia, Elizabeth Wolfe, Artemis Moshtaghian and Liam Reilly, CNN

Three unions representing about 9,000 Rutgers University faculty and staff will go on strike Monday morning after nearly a year of gridlocked contract negotiations, marking the first educator strike in the university’s nearly 257-year history, according to the unions.

Members of the unions will form picket lines on Rutgers’s three main campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, New Jersey, to demand salary increases, improved job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for graduate students, among other requests, union representatives said in a joint release.

“Those closest to our learning and to the university’s mission to teaching, research and service deserve more than to merely be surviving and scraping by,” Rutgers masters student Michelle O’Malley said during a virtual town hall Sunday night.

The three unions are Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents full-time faculty, graduate workers, postdoctoral researchers and counselors; the Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union, which represents part-time lecturers; and AAUP-BHSNJ, which represents faculty who teach at the university’s medical and public health facilities.

While union leaders expect the action to halt instruction and “non-critical research,” the university is insisting most classes will continue. Clinicians at the university’s health facilities “will continue to perform patient care duties and critical research, while curbing voluntary work,” the unions’ release said.

In guidelines posted in the case of a strike, the university advised students to continue to attend classes and complete assignments as normal. It also stressed that “it is the university’s expectation that all faculty and staff continue to report to work in order to fulfill their job duties and responsibilities.”

The university said it may seek a court injunction to end the strike and “compel a return to normal activities,” though union leaders have strongly resisted the university’s claims that the strike is illegal.

“To say that this is deeply disappointing would be an understatement,” Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway said in a letter to the community. According to Holloway, the two sides agreed to appoint a mediator just two days before the strike was announced.

“For the past several weeks, negotiations have been constant and continuous,” the president said. “Significant and substantial progress has been made, as I have noted, and I believe that there are only a few outstanding issues. We will, of course, negotiate for as long as it takes to reach agreements and will not engage in personal attacks or misinformation.”

Union representatives, however, insist that the university has refused to meet their central demands.

“After sitting at the bargaining table for 10 months trying to win what we believe to be fair and reasonable things, like fair pay, job security, and access to affordable health care, and getting virtually nowhere on these core demands, we had no choice but to vote to strike,” Amy Higer, a part-time lecturer at Rutgers and president of the Adjunct Faculty Union, said in a statement.

She continued, “We’ve heard management say that a strike will harm students. But you know what really harms students? The high turnover that results from paying teachers poorly and making them reapply for their jobs every semester.”

The unions’ action comes just weeks after a massive 3-day strike by Los Angeles public school workers demanding increased wages and better working conditions and amidst a surge of short-term worker strikes nationwide. It is unclear how long the strike at Rutgers will last.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in a statement implored university and union bargaining committee representatives to meet in his office Monday “to have a productive dialogue.”

In addition to the three groups that announced the strike, there are nine other unions seeking new contracts with the university, according to the unions’ release.

Where negotiations stand

The unions and university representatives have been negotiating since the prior contracts expired last summer, the unions’ release said. But despite both sides acknowledging that some progress had been made in recent days, union leadership said Sunday that their essential demands were still far from being met.

Rutgers AAUP-AFT and AAUP-BHSNJ have united their bargaining efforts and are jointly negotiating a single contract for all full-time university faculty, while the Adjunct Faculty Union is independently negotiating a new contract for part-time lecturers who must be re-appointed to their teaching positions after a set number of semesters or years.

Here are some of the unions’ demands:

AAUP-AFT and AAUP-BHSNJ

A university-sponsored affordable housing program and freeze of campus housing rates

Salary increases for full-time faculty, graduate and postdoctoral workers

Increased protections for immigrant and international workers

Up to five years of guaranteed funding for graduate workers

Childcare subsidies for graduate and postdoctoral workers

More paths to teaching tenure for professors and librarians

Adjunct Faculty Union

Health care eligibility for members who teach 50% of the full-time equivalent

Longer-term contracts and more advance notification of appointments

Caps on size of writing-intensive classes

Promotions based on years of service

In response, Holloway said the university has offered, in part:

12% salary increases for full-time faculty by July 2025

Approximately 20% increase in per-credit salary rate for part-time lecturers

More than 20% increase in minimum salary for postdoctoral fellows and associates over the contract period

Commitment to “multi-year university support” for teaching and graduate assistants

“To say it’s just about wages is an understatement,” O’Malley, the masters student, said Sunday. “This fight is the fight between our university’s mission, between its promises and its reality. This is why this fight is central to students and community.”

University threatens legal action

Upon being faced with a possible strike, Holloway said in a letter last week that the action would leave leadership with “no choice but to make every legal effort to ensure that any job action does not affect our students’ academic progress.”

In its posted strike guidance for faculty, staff and students, Rutgers said it would consider seeking a court injunction to force a return to instruction and work.

“The university may go to court to maintain university operations and protect our students, patients, and staff from disruptions to their education, clinical care, and workplace,” the guidance said.

The university and union leaders are at odds over the legality of the strike, as Rutgers has warned its workers that it would be illegal for them to participate in the action as public employees.

In a note advising participants on their “right to strike,” the unions pushed back on the university’s claim, saying, “The NJ Constitution and statutes are silent about whether strikes by public-sector workers are legal. In some instances, courts have issued injunctions against striking public employees.”

If Rutgers administrators do petition a court for an injunction, the unions said, “It would signal the start, and not the end, of a legal process.”

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.